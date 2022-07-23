Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC.
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Solve each triangle ABC.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, 4√3〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈8√2, -8√2〉
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
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c + d
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
C = 41° 20', b = 25.9 m, c = 38.4 m
Solve each triangle ABC.
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