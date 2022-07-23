Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 15
Chapter 8, Problem 15

Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.


<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in the triangle: which sides and angles are known. Typically, a triangle problem will provide some combination of sides and angles.
Use the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines depending on the given information. For example, if you have two angles and one side (AAS or ASA), use the Law of Sines: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\).
If you have two sides and the included angle (SAS), use the Law of Cosines to find the third side: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos C\).
Once all sides are found, use the Law of Sines or the triangle angle sum property (\(A + B + C = 180^\circ\)) to find the remaining angles.
Round all calculated values to the nearest tenth as requested, and verify that the sum of the angles is 180 degrees to ensure the solution is consistent.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Classification and Properties

Understanding the types of triangles (right, acute, obtuse) and their properties is essential. This helps determine which trigonometric rules or formulas apply when solving for unknown sides or angles.
Recommended video:
4:42
Review of Triangles

Trigonometric Ratios and Functions

Sine, cosine, and tangent ratios relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. Knowing how to use these ratios allows you to find missing sides or angles when given partial information.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Law of Sines and Law of Cosines

These laws generalize trigonometric relationships for any triangle, not just right triangles. The Law of Sines relates sides and opposite angles, while the Law of Cosines helps find unknown sides or angles when two sides and the included angle are known.
Recommended video:
4:35
Intro to Law of Cosines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


<IMAGE>

687
views
Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.

〈-4, 4√3〉

670
views
Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.

〈8√2, -8√2〉

418
views
Textbook Question

Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.


<IMAGE>


c + d

567
views
Textbook Question

Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.


C = 41° 20', b = 25.9 m, c = 38.4 m

841
views
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


<IMAGE>

837
views