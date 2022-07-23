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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 16
Chapter 8, Problem 16

Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 50°, |v| = 26

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1
Identify the given information: the direction angle \( \theta = 50^\circ \) and the magnitude of the vector \( |v| = 26 \).
Recall that the horizontal component (\( v_x \)) of a vector can be found using the formula \( v_x = |v| \cdot \cos(\theta) \).
Recall that the vertical component (\( v_y \)) of a vector can be found using the formula \( v_y = |v| \cdot \sin(\theta) \).
Substitute the given values into the formulas: \( v_x = 26 \cdot \cos(50^\circ) \) and \( v_y = 26 \cdot \sin(50^\circ) \).
Calculate the cosine and sine of \( 50^\circ \) using a calculator or trigonometric tables, then multiply by 26 to find the components.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direction Angle of a Vector

The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It determines the vector's orientation in the plane and is essential for decomposing the vector into components along the horizontal and vertical axes.
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Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude |v| of a vector represents its length or size. It is a scalar quantity that, combined with the direction angle, fully describes the vector. Knowing the magnitude allows calculation of the vector's components using trigonometric functions.
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Resolving a Vector into Components

A vector can be broken down into horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components using trigonometry: x = |v| cos(θ) and y = |v| sin(θ). This process simplifies vector analysis by expressing it in terms of perpendicular directions.
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Position Vectors & Component Form
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Solve each triangle ABC.


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Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.


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Solve each triangle ABC.

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Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.


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