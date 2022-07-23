Textbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
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For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(3 , 120°)
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(1 , 45°)