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Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 14c
Chapter 9, Problem 14c

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(3 , 120°)

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1
Recall the relationship between polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) and rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\), where \(x = r \cos(\theta)\) and \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).
Identify the given polar coordinates: \(r = 3\) and \(\theta = 120^\circ\).
Convert the angle \(\theta\) from degrees to radians if necessary, or use the degree mode directly in trigonometric functions. Here, we can use \(120^\circ\) directly.
Calculate the \(x\)-coordinate using the formula \(x = 3 \times \cos(120^\circ)\).
Calculate the \(y\)-coordinate using the formula \(y = 3 \times \sin(120^\circ)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (radius r) and an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. The pair (r, θ) specifies the location uniquely, where r ≥ 0 and θ is typically in degrees or radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Coordinates

To convert polar coordinates (r, θ) to rectangular coordinates (x, y), use the formulas x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. This transformation maps the point from a radial system to the Cartesian plane, facilitating easier computation and visualization.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Trigonometric Functions and Angle Measurement

Understanding sine and cosine functions and how to evaluate them at specific angles (like 120°) is essential. Angles in degrees must be converted to radians if necessary, and knowledge of the unit circle helps determine the sign and value of these functions.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(5 , ―60°)

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Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(4 , 3π/2)

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Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(1 , 45°)

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Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(―3 , ―210°)

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Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 1 + cos t , y = sin t ― 1

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