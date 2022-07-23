Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 47
Chapter 1, Problem 47

Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. (x - 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. D.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the equation given, \((x - 3)^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 25\), represents a circle in the coordinate plane. This is because it is in the standard form of a circle's equation: \((x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2\), where \((h, k)\) is the center and \(r\) is the radius.
Step 2: Identify the center of the circle from the equation. Here, the center is at the point \((3, 2)\) because the equation is \((x - 3)^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 25\).
Step 3: Determine the radius of the circle by taking the square root of the right side of the equation. Since \(25\) is \(r^2\), the radius \(r\) is \(\sqrt{25}\).
Step 4: Use the center and radius information to match the equation to the correct graph in Column II. Look for the graph that shows a circle centered at \((3, 2)\) with radius equal to \(r\).
Step 5: Repeat this process for the other equations in Column I by identifying their forms (circle, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, etc.) and matching their key features (center, vertices, axes lengths) to the graphs in Column II.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Circle

The equation (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r² represents a circle centered at (h, k) with radius r. Understanding this form helps identify the circle's position and size on the coordinate plane, which is essential for matching equations to their graphs.
Recommended video:
06:03
Equations of Circles & Ellipses

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs involves recognizing shapes, centers, and radii of circles from visual data. Being able to analyze the graph's features allows you to connect it accurately to its corresponding equation.
Recommended video:
4:08
Graphing Intercepts

Coordinate Geometry Basics

Coordinate geometry principles, such as plotting points and understanding distances between points, are fundamental for visualizing and verifying the relationship between algebraic equations and their graphical representations.
Recommended video:
5:10
Introduction to Graphs & the Coordinate System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.001

798
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. (x + 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 C. 50. D.

576
views
Textbook Question

For what value(s) of x is |x| = 4 true?

23
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (3x + 1) (2x - 7)

511
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -24 -4

501
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(-2)

535
views