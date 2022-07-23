Step 1: Recognize that the equation given, \((x - 3)^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 25\), represents a circle in the coordinate plane. This is because it is in the standard form of a circle's equation: \((x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2\), where \((h, k)\) is the center and \(r\) is the radius.