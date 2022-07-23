Textbook Question
Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.001
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Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.001
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3/2k) + (5/3k)
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 6
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. (x - 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. D.
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(⅓)
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(-2)