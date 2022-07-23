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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.71
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.71

Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2⁴

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1
Identify the expression to evaluate: \(-2^4\).
Recall the order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS): exponents are evaluated before multiplication or negation.
Evaluate the exponent first: calculate \$2^4$, which means \(2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2\).
After finding \$2^4$, apply the negative sign in front of the result, since the negative sign is not inside the exponentiation.
Write the final expression as \(- (2^4)\) and simplify accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations (PEMDAS)

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right). This ensures consistent and correct evaluation of expressions.
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Exponents and Powers

An exponent indicates how many times a base number is multiplied by itself. For example, 4⁴ means 4 × 4 × 4 × 4. Understanding how to compute powers is essential for evaluating expressions involving exponents.
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Negative Signs and Exponents

A negative sign before a base with an exponent can change the result depending on parentheses. For example, -2⁴ means the negative of 2⁴, which is -16, while (-2)⁴ means (-2) multiplied four times, resulting in 16. Recognizing this distinction is crucial.
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