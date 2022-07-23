Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2⁴

Textbook Question
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2(m + p)
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Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2(m + p)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 6 • 3 - 12 ÷ 4
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -6p + 5 - 4p + 6 + 11p
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 5 - 7 • 3 - (-2)³
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -(2d - f)
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -2⁄3 (12w) (7z)