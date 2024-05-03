8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Position Vectors & Component Form
True or false: If a⃗=⟨3,2⟩ and b⃗ has initial point (3,−1) & terminal point (6,1), then a⃗=b⃗.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined with given information
True or false: If a⃗=⟨3,−2⟩ and b⃗ has initial point (−10,5) & terminal point (−7,3), then a⃗=b⃗.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined with the given information
Position Vectors & Component Form Example 1
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
If vector v⃗=⟨−4,−10⟩, calculate the magnitude ∣v⃗∣.
A
4√29
B
2√116
C
2√29
D
√−116
If vector v⃗ has initial point (−1,2) and terminal point (9,5), calculate the magnitude ∣v⃗∣.
A
2√29
B
√109
C
√73
D
√113
Finding Magnitude of a Vector Example 1
Algebraic Operations on Vectors
If vectors v⃗=⟨2,1⟩, u⃗=⟨3,4⟩, and w⃗=⟨−1,1⟩, calculate v⃗+u⃗−w⃗.
A
⟨4,4⟩
B
⟨5,4⟩
C
⟨6,6⟩
D
⟨6,4⟩
If vectors v⃗=⟨4,1⟩, u⃗=⟨−8,3⟩, and w⃗=⟨−2,−1⟩, calculate w⃗−3(v⃗+u⃗).
A
⟨10,13⟩
B
⟨−14,13⟩
C
⟨−14,−13⟩
D
⟨10,−13⟩
Algebraic Operations on Vectors Example 1
