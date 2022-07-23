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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.137
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.137

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -6p + 5 - 4p + 6 + 11p

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Identify and group the like terms in the expression. The terms involving the variable \( p \) are \(-6p\), \(-4p\), and \(11p\). The constant terms are \(5\) and \(6\).
Combine the coefficients of the \( p \) terms by adding them together: \(-6 + (-4) + 11\).
Add the constant terms \(5\) and \(6\) together.
Rewrite the expression by placing the combined \( p \) term and the combined constant term together.
The simplified expression will be in the form \( ap + b \), where \( a \) and \( b \) are the results from the previous steps.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. In this expression, terms with the variable 'p' can be combined separately from constant terms to simplify the expression.
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Understanding Variables and Constants

Variables represent unknown quantities and can be combined algebraically, while constants are fixed numbers. Recognizing which terms are variables and which are constants helps in grouping and simplifying expressions correctly.
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Simplification of Algebraic Expressions

Simplification means rewriting an expression in its simplest form by performing all possible operations. This includes combining like terms and reducing the expression to the fewest terms without changing its value.
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