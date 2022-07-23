Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
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Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 6 • 3 - 12 ÷ 4
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 5 - 7 • 3 - (-2)³
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2⁴
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -(2d - f)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t - 6) • ( 1/(t-6)) = 1, if t - 6 ≠ 0