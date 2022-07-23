For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Chapter 1, Problem 11
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -6 + (-13)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the sum of -6 and -13, which means we are adding two negative numbers.
Recall that adding two negative numbers results in a more negative number. So, we add their absolute values and keep the negative sign.
Calculate the absolute values: | -6 | = 6 and | -13 | = 13.
Add the absolute values: 6 + 13 = 19.
Attach the negative sign to the result: The sum is -19.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding Integer Addition and Subtraction
Integer addition and subtraction involve combining or removing quantities on the number line. Adding a negative number is equivalent to subtracting its absolute value, and subtracting a negative number is like adding its absolute value. This concept helps simplify expressions like -6 + (-13).
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Number Line Visualization
Visualizing integers on a number line aids in understanding addition and subtraction. Moving left represents subtracting or adding negative numbers, while moving right represents adding positive numbers. This helps clarify operations involving negative integers.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers
Combining Like Terms
Combining like terms means adding or subtracting numbers of the same type, such as integers. When adding two negative integers, you add their absolute values and keep the negative sign. This principle is essential for correctly finding sums or differences.
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