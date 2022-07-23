Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -15 + 6
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Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -15 + 6
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2.
P(-6, -5), Q(6, 10)
Find each square root. See Example 1. √100
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 7x + 8 = 1
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2) (x - 1)
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2.
P(8, 2), Q(3, 5)