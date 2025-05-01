Analytical Chemistry
What does the mnemonic 'LEO the lion goes GER' help you remember in redox reactions?
Given the reaction: 2 Fe + 3 Cl2 → 2 FeCl3, calculate the change in oxidation number for iron and determine if it is oxidized or reduced.
If a current of 10 amperes flows for 5 seconds, what is the total electrical charge transferred?
Which of the following is a characteristic of an electrolytic cell?
Why are neutral ions used in the salt bridge of a galvanic cell?
Given the half-reactions: Ag+ + e⁻ → Ag (E° = +0.80 V) and Fe2+ + 2e⁻ → Fe (E° = -0.44 V), calculate the standard cell potential for the galvanic cell and determine which metal is the stronger oxidizing agent.
How is the Standard Hydrogen Electrode (SHE) used in measuring the potential of half-reactions?
Given half-reactions with potentials of +0.76 V and -0.13 V, what is the overall cell potential?
Which statement best describes the significance of writing half-reactions as reductions?
What is the value of Faraday's constant used in the Nernst Equation?
How does the reaction quotient (Q) relate to the equilibrium constant (K) and cell potential (E) in an electrochemical cell?
If the standard cell potential (E°) is 0.34 V and n = 2, what is the equilibrium constant (K) at 298 K using the natural logarithmic form of the Nernst Equation?