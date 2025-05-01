Skip to main content
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Electrochemical Cells / Problem 4
Which of the following is a characteristic of an electrolytic cell?
The anode is negatively charged.
It is spontaneous and does not require an external power source.
It requires an external power source to operate.
Electrons flow from the cathode to the anode.
