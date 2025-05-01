Skip to main content
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Potentials / Problem 7
Problem 7
How is the Standard Hydrogen Electrode (SHE) used in measuring the potential of half-reactions?
A
It serves as a reference electrode with a potential of 0 volts.
B
It is used to measure the current in a circuit.
C
It acts as a catalyst in electrochemical reactions.
D
It is used to balance redox reactions.
