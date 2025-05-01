Skip to main content
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Electrochemical Cells / Problem 5
Why are neutral ions used in the salt bridge of a galvanic cell?
A
To provide a source of electrons for the cell reaction.
B
To maintain electrical neutrality by balancing the charge of migrating ions.
C
To prevent the flow of electrons through the salt bridge.
D
To increase the voltage output of the cell.
