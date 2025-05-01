Skip to main content
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Basic Concepts / Problem 1
What does the mnemonic 'LEO the lion goes GER' help you remember in redox reactions?
A
LEO stands for 'Lose Electrons Reduction' and GER stands for 'Gain Electrons Oxidation'.
B
LEO stands for 'Lose Energy Reduction' and GER stands for 'Gain Energy Oxidation'.
C
LEO stands for 'Lose Electrons Oxidation' and GER stands for 'Gain Electrons Reduction'.
D
LEO stands for 'Lose Energy Oxidation' and GER stands for 'Gain Energy Reduction'.
