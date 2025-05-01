Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
Standard Potentials / Problem 8
Given half-reactions with potentials of +0.76 V and -0.13 V, what is the overall cell potential?
A
0.13 V
B
0.63 V
C
0.89 V
D
0.76 V
