13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Potentials / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which statement best describes the significance of writing half-reactions as reductions?
A
It simplifies the balancing of chemical equations.
B
It has no real significance in electrochemistry.
C
It allows for a consistent method to compare potentials.
D
It is a requirement for all electrochemical calculations.
