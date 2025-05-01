Skip to main content
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Nernst Equation / Problem 12
Problem 12

If the standard cell potential (E°) is 0.34 V and n = 2, what is the equilibrium constant (K) at 298 K using the natural logarithmic form of the Nernst Equation?