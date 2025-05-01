Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 12
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Nernst Equation / Problem 12
Problem 12
If the standard cell potential (
E
°) is 0.34 V and
n
= 2, what is the equilibrium constant (
K
) at 298 K using the natural logarithmic form of the Nernst Equation?
A
K
= 3.1 x 10
7
B
K
= 1.0 x 10
5
C
K
= 3.1 x 10
11
D
K
= 1.0 x 10
3
AI tutor
0
Show Answer