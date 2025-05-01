- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Given an indicator electrode potential of 0.45 V and a reference electrode potential of 0.20 V, calculate the non-standard cell potential.
Why is the Nernst equation important in potentiometry?
What causes junction potential in a potentiometric setup, and how can it be minimized?
What is the primary function of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode in electrochemical cells?
What is the relationship between chloride ion activity and the potential of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode?
Synthesize the effects of increasing temperature and potassium chloride concentration on the cell potential of a calomel reference electrode.
What is the primary function of a salt bridge in an electrochemical cell?
In a system with a semipermeable membrane, if the left side has 1 M HCl and the right side has 0.1 M HCl, which side will develop a more positive charge and why?
Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating pH?
In a solution with 0.1 M KCl and 0.1 M MgSO4, how do these non-common ions affect the pH measurement?
What is the Ksp expression for the dissociation of lead sulfate (PbSO4) in water?