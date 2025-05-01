Skip to main content
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Practice
Summary
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 5
What is the relationship between chloride ion activity and the potential of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode?
A
The potential is unaffected by chloride ion activity.
B
The potential decreases as chloride ion activity increases.
C
The potential remains constant regardless of chloride ion activity.
D
The potential increases as chloride ion activity increases.
