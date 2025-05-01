Skip to main content
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating pH?
A
pH = log[OH
-
]
B
pH = log[H
+
]
C
pH = -log[OH
-
]
D
pH = -log[H
+
]
Show Answer