14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Junction Potential / Problem 7
What is the primary function of a salt bridge in an electrochemical cell?
A
To increase the concentration of ions in one half-cell.
B
To act as a barrier to electron flow.
C
To allow the flow of ions to balance the charge and minimize potential differences.
D
To prevent any ion movement between the two half-cells.
