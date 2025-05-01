Skip to main content
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 3
Problem 3
What causes junction potential in a potentiometric setup, and how can it be minimized?
A
It is caused by temperature fluctuations and can be minimized by maintaining constant temperature.
B
It is caused by pressure changes and can be minimized by using a pressure regulator.
C
It is caused by ion size differences and can be minimized by using ions of similar size.
D
It is caused by light exposure and can be minimized by using opaque containers.
