14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 2
Why is the Nernst equation important in potentiometry?
A
It calculates the current flow in the electrochemical cell.
B
It determines the pH of the solution.
C
It measures the temperature of the solution.
D
It relates electrode potential to the concentrations of reduced and oxidized forms of an analyte.
