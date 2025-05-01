Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 6
Synthesize the effects of increasing temperature and potassium chloride concentration on the cell potential of a calomel reference electrode.
A
Increasing temperature increases cell potential; increasing KCl concentration increases cell potential.
B
Increasing temperature increases cell potential; increasing KCl concentration decreases cell potential.
C
Increasing temperature decreases cell potential; increasing KCl concentration decreases cell potential.
D
Increasing temperature decreases cell potential; increasing KCl concentration increases cell potential.
