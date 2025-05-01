Analytical Chemistry
What is the unit of electrical current?
A current of 5 A is applied for 200 seconds. Calculate the moles of electrons involved. (Faraday's constant = 96485 C/mol)
Which factors contribute to making the cell potential more negative in electrolysis?
How does gravimetric analysis determine the amount of an analyte in a chemical reaction?
Convert 250 mL to liters for use in a molarity calculation.
Determine the moles of chloride ions if 1.50 g of silver chloride is formed.
What is the primary function of a galvanic cell?
In both galvanic and electrolytic cells, what consistent role does the cathode play?
How does a negative Gibbs free energy (ΔG) relate to the equilibrium constant (K) and cell potential (Ecell)?
What is the role of negative ions in the salt bridge of a galvanic cell?
What happens to the mass of the cathode in a galvanic cell over time, and why?
What does a high standard cell potential indicate about a half-reaction in a galvanic cell?