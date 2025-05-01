Skip to main content
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 11
Problem 11
What happens to the mass of the cathode in a galvanic cell over time, and why?
A
The mass remains constant as no material is added or removed.
B
The mass decreases due to the loss of electrons.
C
The mass increases due to the plating out of metal ions.
D
The mass fluctuates randomly without a specific trend.
