16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Download worksheet
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 10
Problem 10
What is the role of negative ions in the salt bridge of a galvanic cell?
A
They move towards the anode to balance the charge as electrons flow to the cathode.
B
They move randomly without affecting the electron flow.
C
They move towards the cathode to balance the charge as electrons flow to the anode.
D
They remain stationary to prevent charge buildup.
