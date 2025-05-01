Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 12
Next
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Gravimetric Analysis / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does gravimetric analysis determine the amount of an analyte in a chemical reaction?
A
By measuring the mass of a precipitated product formed from the analyte.
B
By measuring the temperature change during the reaction.
C
By observing the color change of the solution.
D
By calculating the pressure change in a closed system.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer