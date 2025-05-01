Skip to main content
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Coulometry / Problem 8
In both galvanic and electrolytic cells, what consistent role does the cathode play?
A
The cathode undergoes reduction.
B
The cathode undergoes oxidation.
C
The cathode remains neutral.
D
The cathode acts as a source of electrons.
