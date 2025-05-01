Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Fundamentals of Electrolysis / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which factors contribute to making the cell potential more negative in electrolysis?
A
pH, solubility, and reactivity.
B
Temperature, pressure, and volume.
C
Spontaneity, exothermicity, and endothermicity.
D
Ohmic potential, overpotential, and concentration polarization.
