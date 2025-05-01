Skip to main content
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Coulometry / Problem 7
Problem 7
What is the primary function of a galvanic cell?
A
To consume electricity and drive non-spontaneous reactions
B
To maintain equilibrium in a chemical reaction
C
To produce electricity through spontaneous reactions
D
To store electrical energy for later use
