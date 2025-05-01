Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
What does a high standard cell potential indicate about a half-reaction in a galvanic cell?
A
The half-reaction is unlikely to occur.
B
The half-reaction is more likely to occur as an oxidation.
C
The half-reaction will occur at the anode.
D
The half-reaction is more likely to occur as a reduction.
