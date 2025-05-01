Skip to main content
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes precision?
A
How close a measurement is to the true value.
B
The range of a set of measurements.
C
The average of a set of measurements.
D
How close repeated measurements are to each other.
