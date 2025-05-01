Skip to main content
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 9
Problem 9

What is the effect of increasing the confidence level from 95% to 99.9% on the width of the confidence interval?