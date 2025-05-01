Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 12
Next
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 9
Problem 9
What is the effect of increasing the confidence level from 95% to 99.9% on the width of the confidence interval?
A
The width decreases because the standard deviation decreases.
B
The width remains the same because the sample size is unchanged.
C
The width increases because the t-value increases.
D
The width decreases because the t-value decreases.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer