4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 3
Problem 3

A chemist measures the concentration of a solution five times, obtaining the following results: 0.98, 1.02, 1.00, 0.99, 1.01. Calculate the standard deviation.