4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 3
Problem 3
A chemist measures the concentration of a solution five times, obtaining the following results: 0.98, 1.02, 1.00, 0.99, 1.01. Calculate the standard deviation.
A
0.025
B
0.016
C
0.020
D
0.010
