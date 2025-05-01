Skip to main content
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 10
Problem 10
When should a paired t-test be used?
A
When the same subjects are tested under two different conditions.
B
When comparing two independent samples with unequal variance.
C
When the sample size is greater than 30.
D
When comparing two independent samples with equal variance.
