4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 7
Which of the following best describes a confidence interval?
A
A single value that represents the mean of a dataset.
B
A measure of the variability within a sample.
C
A statistical test used to compare two means.
D
A range of values used to estimate a population parameter with a certain level of confidence.
