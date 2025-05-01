Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 12
Next
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 8
Problem 8
If you have a sample size of 15 and want a 90% confidence interval, what is the degrees of freedom and corresponding t-value from the Student's t-distribution table?
A
Degrees of freedom: 15, t-value: 1.753
B
Degrees of freedom: 13, t-value: 1.645
C
Degrees of freedom: 14, t-value: 2.145
D
Degrees of freedom: 14, t-value: 1.761
AI tutor
0
Show Answer