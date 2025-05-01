Skip to main content
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 8
Problem 8

If you have a sample size of 15 and want a 90% confidence interval, what is the degrees of freedom and corresponding t-value from the Student's t-distribution table?