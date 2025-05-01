Skip to main content
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 12
Problem 12

Design an experiment using a t-test to compare the effectiveness of two different fertilizers on plant growth, where one fertilizer is a known standard.