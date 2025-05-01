Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 12
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Hypothesis Testing (t-Test) / Problem 12
Problem 12
Design an experiment using a t-test to compare the effectiveness of two different fertilizers on plant growth, where one fertilizer is a known standard.
A
Calculate the median growth for each fertilizer and compare.
B
Use a z-test to compare the means of plant growth.
C
Measure plant growth with both fertilizers, calculate the means, and use a t-test to compare.
D
Measure plant growth with both fertilizers and compare the variances.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer