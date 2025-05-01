Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 2
A chemist measures the concentration of a solution five times, obtaining the following results: 0.98, 1.02, 1.00, 0.99, 1.01. Calculate the standard deviation.