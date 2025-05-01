Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 16
Problem 16

A spectrophotometer consistently reads absorbance values 0.02 units higher than expected. What should be done to correct this systematic error?