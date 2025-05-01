Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 24
Problem 24

For the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g), with equilibrium concentrations [H2] = 0.1 M, [I2] = 0.1 M, and [HI] = 0.4 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.