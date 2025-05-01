Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
3. Experimental Error / Multiplication and Division Operations / Problem 13
Problem 13

Calculate (7.89 x 102) x (2.0 x 101) and express the result with the correct number of significant figures.