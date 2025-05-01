Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
3. Experimental Error / Uncertainty / Problem 17
Problem 17

Combine the uncertainties for the measurements 10.0 ± 0.3, 5.0 ± 0.2, and 2.0 ± 0.1 using the appropriate formula.