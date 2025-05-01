Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
3. Experimental Error / Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations / Problem 14
Given log(x) = 0.345, calculate the value of x and ensure the result has the correct number of significant figures.