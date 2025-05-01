Problem L3.2
During a procedure on Ms. Norman's pancreas, a surgeon makes the initial incision in the left anterior hypochondriac region. List all the organs, serous membranes, and body cavities that the surgeon will encounter as she moves through the body to get to the pancreas. (Hint: Refer to A&P in the Real World: Abdominal Pain for help.)
Problem L3.3
Later that same day, the surgeon performs a procedure on Ms. Norman's right kidney. She makes the incision in the right posterior lumbar region. Will she cut through the same serous membrane(s) and cavities as in the previous procedure? Why or why not? How would this change if the incision were made on the anterior lumbar region?
Problem L2.2
Use the correct regional and directional terms to describe the location of each of the following organs in the body. You may use Figure 1.8 for reference. <IMAGE>
a. Esophagus
b. Brain
c. Urinary bladder (in a female)
Problem L3.1
Ms. Norman presents to the clinic with right upper quadrant pain. Predict the organs and cavities that may be involved in causing her pain.
Problem L3.4
The baroreceptor reflex causes blood pressure to drop when it rises dangerously high. Predict whether this is a positive or negative feedback loop. Explain your reasoning.
Problem L2.1
Examine the structure of the skull, and predict its likely functions based on its form.
Problem 1
The study of the form of the body is_______; the study of its functions is__________.
Problem 4
Groups of many cells working together to perform a common function are known as a(n):
a. Cell
b. Organ
c. Organ system
d. Tissue
Problem 5
Which of the following correctly describes the functions of the endocrine system?
a. Transport of blood through the body and through the lungs
b. Regulation of body functions through hormone secretion
c. Regulation of body functions through nerve impulses
d. Immunity and returning extra tissue fluid to the blood vessels
Problem 6a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Histology is the division of microscopic anatomy that studies the cellular level of organization.
Problem 6b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
All living organisms are composed of one or more cells.
Problem 6c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Living organisms react to changes in their environment known as stimuli.
Problem 6d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The anatomical position features the person facing forward, feet shoulder-width apart, and palms facing posteriorly.
Problem 7
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
Anterior: -----------a. Toward the back
Lateral: ------------b. Closer to the midline
Proximal: ----------c. Farther away from the point of origin
Posterior:----------d. Toward the front
Inferior:------------e. Closer to the point of origin
Distal:------------- f. Toward the head
Medial: -----------g. Away from the body's midline
Superior:----------- h. Toward the tail
Problem 8
The upper and lower limbs are known broadly as the________ region.
a. Appendicular
b. Axial
c. Crural
d. Dorsal
Problem 9
The arm is known as the_______region; the neck is known as the _______ region.
a. Otic; axillary
b. Antebrachial; dorsal
c. Brachial; cervical
d. Sural; crural
Problem 10
A parasagittal section divides the body or body part into:
a. Equal right and left parts
b. Front and back parts
c. Superior/proximal and inferior/distal parts
d. Unequal right and left parts
Problem 11
The two divisions of the posterior body cavity are the _____ and______ body cavities.
Problem 12
The two main divisions of the anterior body cavity are the _______ and ______ and______body cavities.
Problem 13
In which of the following cavities do serous membranes envelop the organs?
(Circle all that apply.)
a. Mediastinum
b. Pericardial cavity
c. Peritoneal cavity
d. Abdominal cavity
e. Pelvic cavity
f. Pleural cavity
Problem 14
Serous fluid functions in:
a. Providing temperature stability
b. Lubricating serous membranes as organs move in the cavity
c. Protecting the organs from mechanical trauma
d. Decreasing the weight of the organs and keeping them buoyant
Problem 15
Which organs would you expect to find in the left upper quadrant?
a. Spleen, liver, appendix
b. Liver, ovary, spleen
c. Spleen, stomach, pancreas
d. Gallbladder, liver, large intestine
Problem 16a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Structure and function are closely related at the organ level only.
Problem 16b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Homeostasis is the condition of having a dynamic equilibrium of the internal environment.
Problem 16c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Positive feedback loops are triggered by a deviation from the set point of a regulated variable and are shut down when conditions return to the set point.
Problem 16d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The effects of negative feedback loops are amplified to create an escalating response.
Problem 16e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Cell-cell communication is required to coordinate the activities of the whole body.
Problem 17
A gradient exists:
a. When heat is concentrated in one area of the body
b. When more of a substance is located in one place than in another
c. When there is higher pressure in one place than in another
d. All of the above are correct
e. None of the above are correct
Ch. 1 Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
