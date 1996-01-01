1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Position
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
____Anterior a. Toward the back
____Lateral b. Closer to the midline
____Proximal c. Farther away from the point of origin
____Posterior d. Toward the front
____Inferior e. Closer to the point of origin
____Distal f. Toward the head
____Medial g. Away from the body's midline
____Superior h. Toward the tail
