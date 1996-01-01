1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Levels of Organization
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following best describes the position of a tissue in the levels of organization of the human body?
a. Tissues are the most fundamental level of organization.
b. Tissues are between cells and organs in the levels of organization.
c. Tissues are the most complex level of organization.
d. Tissues are between organs and systems in the levels of organization.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Levels of Organization with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos